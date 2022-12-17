MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Trombone Choir will host its annual winter concert this Monday.

The 30-40 member choir hosts summer and winter concerts every year and will host its winter edition at 7 p.m. at Harvest Baptist Church.

The choir was started by Isaiah Vasquez who was once just your typical high schooler with a passion for the trombone.

He graduated in 2019 from Sparkman High School but took that passion for music to Tuscaloosa where he currently plays in the University of Alabama marching band.

Before embarking on the next level, he created the Huntsville Trombone Choir with some of his friends.

“We decided to get more and more people involved and it eventually evolved into a thing,” Vasquez said. “It’s just grown into an awesome thing but it started out as just people coming together to play music together and, you know, perform for the community.”

Vasquez said he has not forgotten his Huntsville roots and has come back this holiday season to help the ensemble prepare for their upcoming show.

“Rehearsals have been going very well,” he said. “We have a lot of very very talented students who are coming. They have guidance from some of the best teachers in the area so they come in they’re already able to play so I don’t have to do much work at all because they come in already ready”

Even though he has moved onto the next level, Vasquez loves being back here to help put together the winter show.

“It’s really special,” he said. “It’s important to me because I get to share what I love… making music with the people that I grew up with and then the next generation of people.”

Vasquez said this year the group even includes his younger brother.

“It just makes me extremely happy that I get to do that with my younger brother and his friends and my friends and it’s a very gratifying experience,” he said.