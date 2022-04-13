HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re a student or staff member at a Huntsville-area college, you will be eligible for a free ride courtesy of Huntsville Transit next week.

The free rides are being offered as a chance to reduce your environmental footprint in honor of Earth Day on Friday, April 22. From April 18 to April 22, anyone who shows a valid college ID from a Huntsville college or university can ride a Huntsville Orbit bus free of charge.

“Every person who rides an Orbit bus represents one less vehicle on the road,” she said. “As our population continues to grow, public transit will not only reduce traffic on our highways, but it will also help reduce our carbon footprint.”

According to a study from the American Public Transportation Association, surface transportation is responsible for over 80% of transportation sector emissions. The study found public transportation can lessen greenhouse gas emissions by 37 million metric tons annually.

“It’s important for all of us to do our part to help the environment, and this is just one small way Huntsville Transit can contribute,” said Quisha Bryant, director of parking and public transit.

Huntsville’s Green Team will also celebrate Earth Day locally on Saturday, April 23 at Hays Nature Preserve.