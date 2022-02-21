HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Transit is going digital. Bus riders will soon be able to buy tickets and board a bus with the convenience of an app.

Starting Tuesday, February 22, passes from the Token Transit app will be accepted on all Orbit and Access buses. The app aims to make it easier for smartphone users to ride, while also providing a contactless payment option for drivers.

“This is an exciting step toward making public transportation easier to use and more accessible for everyone,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “Smartphones are such an integral part of our daily lives, so being able to board a bus using an app seems like a natural extension.”

“Because most of our customers own a smartphone, a system for easy mobile payments creates accessibility for everyone,” Director of Parking and Public Transportation for the City of Huntsville Quisha Bryant said in a statement. “Additional accessibility will allow us to attract customers who might not ordinarily choose public transit as a means of mobility.”

The Token Transit app is available in the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android devices.