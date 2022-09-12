Huntsville Transit will hold five meetings over two days to explore options from the community to improve operations.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Transit serves over 2,400 residents each day. However, with city expansion comes new needs and desires to improve service operations.

The city scheduled a series of meetings to gain feedback from current riders and learn how they can make adjustments for anyone needing a lift in the future.

The majority of riders are looking for more stops and faster pickups in addition to a route connecting to Madison.

“As the region is growing we are hearing more and more people want to move regionally between the cities,” said City Transit Manager John Autry. “That’s something we’re listening to, and providing that information to the Metropolitan Planning Organization.”

In the meantime, some riders are left finishing their route on foot to work or appointments in the Madison area.

“If the bus transfer can go into Madison that would accommodate a lot of people who otherwise have to walk in Madison,” explained one transit rider.

Common requests from daily bus riders included expanding the hours on weekends. Huntsville Transit currently runs Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Riders say Sunday operations would be a “great help” for those who can’t find the time to run errands during the week.

Riders like John Poarch said this adjustment could benefit the whole community.

“On Saturdays, your route stops at 7 p.m. as opposed to during the week at 9 p.m. So if you work all night, by the time you sleep and get up the next morning you don’t have much time. And it doesn’t run at all on Sunday.”

One rider told News 19 that the increase in population has created growing pains for everyone involved.

“We’re growing and the shuttle bus is growing, so they’re doing the best they can.”

Huntsville Transit will hold five meetings over two days. The meeting schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 13

10 a.m. to noon – Brahan Spring Recreation Center (3770 Ivy Ave. SW, Huntsville) – NEW LOCATION

1-3 p.m. – Huntsville Transit Center (500-B Church St. NW, Huntsville)

4-6 p.m. – Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center (4600 Blue Spring Road NW, Huntsville)

Wednesday, Sept. 14

7-10 a.m. – Huntsville Transit Center (500-B Church St. NW, Huntsville)

4-6 p.m. – Sandra Moon Community Complex Community Room (7901 Bailey Cove Road SE, Huntsville)

Those who can’t attend the meetings can visit GoHuntsvilleTransit.com and complete an online survey.