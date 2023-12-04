HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Transit is inviting residents to take part in public meetings regarding some possible changes to bus routes.

The city said the meeting will be at 9 a.m. on both Dec. 6 and Dec 13 at the Transfer Station Platform at 500B Church St. in Huntsville. Huntsville Transit says the meetings are a way for residents to look at maps and learn more about the proposed changes while also giving feedback to transit officials.

“We appreciate all those who came out and provided feedback at our last meetings in October,” Director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation Department Quisha Bryant said. “Public comments help guide our efforts to make Huntsville Transit a safe and efficient service for all, no matter where you live or where you’re heading.”

Huntsville Transit says the proposed changes include:

Route 3 – The route would no longer go through parking lots on Markaview Road and instead ADA-accessible bus stops would be made to service Makaview Road. Access paratransit would continue to provide door-to-door service.

– The route would no longer go through parking lots on Markaview Road and instead ADA-accessible bus stops would be made to service Makaview Road. Access paratransit would continue to provide door-to-door service. Route 7 – Buses would not turn around in the parking lot of the County Health Department on Max Luther Drive. Instead, an ADA-accessible bus stop will be created within a quarter mile of the health department on Meridian Street South at Max Luther Drive. Orbit Route 7 would also be realigned to serve residents on Winchester Road in both directions from Blue Spring Road to Meridian Street. Eliminating service on a short segment of Medaris Road. Bus stops on Madris Road and Norwood would be served by Route 8

– Buses would not turn around in the parking lot of the County Health Department on Max Luther Drive. Instead, an ADA-accessible bus stop will be created within a quarter mile of the health department on Meridian Street South at Max Luther Drive. Orbit Route 7 would also be realigned to serve residents on Winchester Road in both directions from Blue Spring Road to Meridian Street. Eliminating service on a short segment of Medaris Road. Bus stops on Madris Road and Norwood would be served by Route 8 Route 8 – the route would no longer serve Sparkman Drive from North Memorial Parkway to Blue Spring Road. Sparkman will be served by the realigned Route 9 Route 8’s outbound pattern from the Downtown Transfer Station would North on Church Street, East on Pratt Avenue, North on Washington Street, West on Oakwood Avenue, North on Blue Spring Road, East on Medaris Road to Norwood Circle, then back to Medaris Road and South on Blue Spring Road to the Dr. Richard Showers, Sr Center. Inbound Route 8 service is proposed to match the same streets and turns as described above for the outbound service.

– the route would no longer serve Sparkman Drive from North Memorial Parkway to Blue Spring Road. Sparkman will be served by the realigned Route 9 Route 8’s outbound pattern from the Downtown Transfer Station would North on Church Street, East on Pratt Avenue, North on Washington Street, West on Oakwood Avenue, North on Blue Spring Road, East on Medaris Road to Norwood Circle, then back to Medaris Road and South on Blue Spring Road to the Dr. Richard Showers, Sr Center. Inbound Route 8 service is proposed to match the same streets and turns as described above for the outbound service. Route 9 – The route would replace the service segment east and west on Oakwood Avenue from Pulaski Pike to Jordan Lane with service on Sparkman Drive. The new service on Sparkman would travel in both directions from Washington Street to University Drive serving Walmart and the North Huntsville Library in both directions. The Downtown Rescue Mission will be served by Route 9. The changes would eliminate the current route segment that travels south on Wynn Drive to west on Research Drive to Corporate Drive to Old Monrovia Road. Access will continue to provide door-to-door service to elderly and disabled individuals who need a ride to the Social Security Office.

Huntsville Transit said you can find more information about current bus routes here