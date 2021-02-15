Huntsville Transit adjusts Orbit and Access service for Feb. 15-16

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Transit system announced some changes Monday due to weather.

The Huntsville Transit says they will continue to operate Orbit’s fixed-route bus service until noon today, February 15.

The city says that Access, the City’s paratransit service, will operate until 1 p.m. today or until all clients have been safely transported home.

Afterward, all transit services will cease for the remainder of the day due to inclement weather.

For Tuesday, February 16, Orbit will not operate if roads are covered in 1/4 inch of ice or more

Access will continue to transport dialysis patients as long as clinics remain open. Access vehicles are equipped for icy road conditions.

Updates will be posted on the City’s website.