Huntsville tow truck driver honored for bravery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Friday, Woody Anderson Ford held an honor ceremony for an employee who did the right thing when no one was watching - and it ended up saving a life.

On Feb. 22, Jeremy Price, a tow truck driver for Woody Anderson Ford, was driving down Capshaw Road after picking up a wrecked vehicle.

Near the Jeff Road intersection, Price witnessed a vehicle go airborne, flip, and land on the passenger side in the ditch.

Without hesitation, he rushed to the vehicle and pulled the young driver from the burning wreck.

He said he didn't do it for any recognition; he was just doing what was right.

"I'm glad everything went well, I'm glad everybody's safe, and if you ever see anybody in need or anything, please give a helping hand. I mean, that's just what I was doing.

Price was presented with tokens of bravery from HEMSI, the City of Huntsville, and Monrovia Fire and Rescue.