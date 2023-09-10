HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR), The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and HEMSI will host a special Patriot Day ceremony Monday to honor those lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In a news release, the city said the three agencies will begin the recognition of the day at 7 a.m. Monday morning with the raising of flags to full staff at all HFR fire stations. The city said by 7:40 a.m. all manned HFR trucks will pull out onto the ramp at their respective stations and some personnel will report to the flagpoles in full turn-out gear to pay respects to those who died.

The release said that at Fire Station #1/West Precinct at 2110 Clinton Avenue all trucks will activate lights, sirens and air horns for 30 seconds at 7:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center. U.S. Flags will then be lowered to half-staff.

The city said that residents are welcome to attend the ceremony at their local fire station.

Sept. 11 was designated Patriot Day by a joint resolution of Congress on Dec. 18, 2001. In 2009, Congress also requested that the observance of Sept. 11 be annually recognized as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Both Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and President Joe Biden released proclamations on Thursday proclaiming Sept. 11 as Patriot Day.

The president said the day is meant to honor the fallen along with the very character of the nation.

“Today we remember all the heroes who were forged in the hours, days, and years that followed that terrible morning of September 11, 2001 — ordinary Americans who, amidst the terror, smoke, and flames, demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness,” Biden said in his proclamation. “Together, their bravery helped prove to our Nation and the world that what those terrorists most hoped to wound could never be broken: the character of our Nation.”

Ivey has also designated the week of Sept. 11 to Sept. 17 as Patriot Week in the state of Alabama. She said this was not only to honor Sept. 11 but also the original signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

“Patriot Week is a time to celebrate the principles set forth by our Founding Fathers as well as the countless patriots, vital documents, speeches and flags that helped make America the great nation it is today,” Ivey’s proclamation said.

Both the president and governor have also ordered flags be flown at half-staff Monday.