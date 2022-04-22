HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dust off your cornets, trombones, and flugelhorns because the 2022 North American Brass Band Association (NABBA) Championship are coming to Huntsville!

The championship will hosted at the Von Braun Center on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. The event will be hosted in the VBC’s concert hall, playhouse, and North Hall Salon 3.

30 British-style brass bands will participate in the competition, aiming for the championship title. This year’s championship boasts more than 1,100 musicians from multiple cities across the continent, including some here in the Rocket City.

The 2022 NABBA Championship features many categories, including solo and ensemble, head-to-head brass battles, and a youth division. For more information, visit NABBA.org or brassbandofhuntsville.com.

Tickets for the whole weekend are $30 for general admission or $15 if you’re a student. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the VBC Box Office.