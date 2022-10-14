HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 17th Annual Rocket City Short Film Festival is just around the corner.

According to a news release, this year’s festival will be held on Saturday, October 29 at The Studio Theatre in Lowe Mill.

The annual event is hosted by the Alabama Filmmaker’s Co-op and CinePros, and is a “long-standing fall/Halloween festival that showcases short films produced by filmmakers in the region.”

Organizers say the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with films starting at 7 p.m. The cost to attend is $10 with proceeds covering the venue cost and supporting the Alabama Filmmaker’s Co-op.

Tickets are available at the door or online here.