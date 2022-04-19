HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s Operation Green Team is celebrating Earth Day with a free event at Hays Nature Preserve this weekend.

“Earth Day is one of our favorite days of the year because it gives us an opportunity to help people in Huntsville and surrounding communities reconnect with nature,” said Brian Walker, director of landscape management.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the preserve, located at 7153 U.S. 431 South.

“Operation Green Team’s mission is based in educational outreach, and what better way to get people excited about taking care of nature than getting them out in a beautiful setting on a spring day full of family fun?” Walker continued.

Activities for the day include educational events, interactive exhibits, face painting, free food, live music, and a special raptor demonstration by the Southeastern Raptor Center. Attendees will also be treated to farm animals, adoptable pets from Huntsville Animal Services, and fishing at Bar Lake.

Green Team staff will be available to talk about the upcoming Great American Cleanup this spring and summer, as well as other opportunities throughout 2022.

For more information on how to get involved with Operation Green Team, click here.