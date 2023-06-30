HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville will celebrate the 38th Parks and Recreation Month with a long lineup of fun summer activities that will help foster community growth and provide essential services.

The theme for 2023 is “Where Community Grows.” It reflects the many ways that Huntsville’s parks and recreation department builds stronger communities through facilities, programs and services.

“We just opened Legacy Park in Northwest Huntsville, which was a wonderful start to the celebration, and there are quite a few other projects in the works,” said Parks & Recreation Director James Gossett. “However, we know ‘places’ are only part of the story. Our people also make a big difference in residents’ quality of life, whether that’s through our health and wellness activities, youth programs, inclusive recreation, athletics, art or special events.”

A recent report by the National Recreation and Park Association shows that 84 percent of adults seek “high-quality parks and recreation” when searching for a place to live.

The month’s signature event will be a family-friendly glow party called Light Up the Night. The party will be hosted at Big Spring Park East on July 21 from 6 p.m. o 9 p.m. The park will be transformed by brilliant lighting, and will have a DJ and lighted dance floor. The first 100 children will receive a light-up party favor. Food trucks will be available.

Below you can find a list of other events that will happen throughout the month:

July 6, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Children will be able to tie dye their own creations at “Tie Dye in July” hosted at Brahan Spring Park. Dying supplies will be provided, however, children will need to bring an item to dye.

July 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: A free boccia ball clinic for children 6 and up will be offered by UAH Ability Sport Network at the Optimist Recreation Center. To reserve a spot, send an email to nigelas.walker@huntsvillal.gov.

July 24, 9-11 a.m.: The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is partnering up with Huntsville Parks & Recreation to host “Rec and Read” at the new Legacy Park. From 9-10 a.m., children will participate in interactive storytelling. And from 10-11 a.m., kids will be able to enjoy popsicles, games and water-based play.

Parks and Recreation Month will end with the “Back to School Bash,” on July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jaycee Community Building. There will be outdoor games, an inflatable water slide and dunk tanks.

You can learn more about these events, or other Huntsville Parks and Recreation programs, by checking Facebook, Instagram or their website.