Huntsville teen wins Oprah Winfrey leadership scholarship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville native and first-year student at the University of Alabama in Huntsville was a part of the first group of students to be awarded the Oprah Winfrey Leaders Scholarship.

Jaylen Ware, a 2021 graduate of New Century High School and now freshman at UAH, was one of 16 students from across the country selected to receive educational support from Oprah Winfrey.

The Oprah Winfrey Leaders Scholarship (OWLS) program supports academically gifted students who demonstrate leadership in their communities.

“At first, I was shocked,” Jaylen said in a press release. “Now, I’m just grateful and even more focused on making a difference.”

Ware credit his mother and others for his accomplishments, including the James A. Lane Boys and Girls Club in Huntsville. He was also selected as the 2021 Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama.

“Jaylen is a quiet, smart, respectful young man who loves technology. I guess you could say he is quite like a storm because he’ll sneak up on you,” Liz Clemons, Club Director, said in a statement.

Ware is enrolled in the civil engineering program at UAH.