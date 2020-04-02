Huntsville techies unite to print 3D face shields for area hospitals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – 3D printers are working non-stop across north Alabama after a local YouTube star put out a call for help.

Destin Sandlin shared a video showing people who have 3D printers how they can help make face shields for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Some people might be familiar with the Smarter Every Day Youtube channel based here in Huntsville. Sandlin’s been working non-stop to help nurses and doctors on the frontlines.

“It’s time for the nerd and engineering community to step up and help the medical community. This is something we can do and something we can do fast,” said Destin Sandlin.

Over the last few days, 3D printers all over the Tennessee Valley from regular households to the Cook Museum in Decatur are all collaborating to print thousands of 3D parts for face shields.

Sandlin’s plea traveled far. Locally anyone who has a 3D printer already knows about it, thanks to Smarter Every Day’s more than 7 million subscribers.

The face shields will go to Huntsville Hospital where they will they will be distributed where they are needed.

You can donate to the cause or help with production of face shields and masks, find out more here.

The Cook Museum is also taking 1.75 PLA filament donations, email 3Dprint@cookmuseum.org for more information on how to donate.