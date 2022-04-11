HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A teacher with Huntsville City Schools (HCS) was arrested for driving under the influence last month in Baldwin County.

Christopher Lee Jennings, 34, was charged on March 16 around 10 a.m. for driving under the influence of alcohol. HCS spokesperson Craig Williams confirmed to News 19 that Jennings is an employee of the school system.

According to huntsvillecityschools.org, Jennings is listed as a teacher and coach at Sonnie Hereford Elementary School.

“Because this is a personnel matter and pending relevant investigation, the district is not at liberty to provide any additional information at this time,” Williams stated.