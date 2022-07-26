HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than two years after two Huntsville synagogues were defaced Huntsville police say they have been unable to close the case.

The FBI is also looking into the case, but where the agency stands is unclear.

Etz Chayim synagogue and Chabad of Huntsville were both vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols and language in April 2020.

HPD has said for more than a year now they have a person of interest in the crime.

However, the department would not disclose the person’s identity to News 19 Tuesday.

One Etz Chayim congregant told News 19 they were notified of a potential FBI arrest connected to the synagogue vandalism, which is considered a hate crime. The federal agency says that’s not true.

“The FBI has not made any hate crimes arrests in the Northern District of Alabama in the past two years,” FBI spokesperson Paul Daymond said in an email. “However, we certainly feel there are unreported hate crimes that we would like to hear about. In fact, the FBI both locally and nationwide, has made a concerted effort to raise awareness on hate crimes and encourage reporting.”