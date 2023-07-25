HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Residents of the Huntsville Summit Apartments were evacuated early Tuesday morning due to “water leaking and smoke inside building.”

According to a spokesperson with the City of Huntsville, both Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Police Department responded to a call at 111 Walker Avenue around 5 a.m.

First responders were able to evacuate the building, which had 81 occupied units and 100 residents.

The City of Huntsville is providing shelter for the residents at the Max Luther Community Center in order to get them out of the heat. They will be provided with cots, water and crates for pets. As well as free transportation to the center at no cost.

Residents are urged to reach out to the Downtown Rescue Mission or the local Red Cross for 24/7 assistance with food and housing.

The apartment’s property owner is working to assess the damage and will communicate with the City on plans to accommodate residents while the building is repaired.