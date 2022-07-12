HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across North Alabama, one local business is handing out hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for free Thursday.

Wilson’s Office Supply, located at 2051 Max Luther Drive in Huntsville, ordered around 800 cases of hand sanitizer and wipes to distribute to the community, starting at 7:30 a.m.

The shop’s owner, Richard Wilson, said, “We love it here! We’re just trying to give back and help our community that’s been so gracious in helping us and our business. Especially with COVID starting to raise its head again, it’s one of those things where we feel like it’s a prime time to start giving this out.”

Wilson said you won’t have to get out of your car; it’ll be drive-thru style, with volunteers/employees bringing the boxes to your car.

It’s first come, first serve – one box per car, 12 items of each inside.

“We’re going to donate anything left over to Huntsville City Schools but hopefully, it’ll all be gone. So come by and get this stuff – we want it out of here!” stated Wilson.