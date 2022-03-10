HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 45th Annual Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its grand return after a two-year pandemic hiatus on Saturday, March 12.

Parade Coordinator Lisa Bollinger said the 2020 parade was canceled the day before it was set to go on. She said having to cancel that year was disappointing, although the right choice in the interest of health.

“It’s really hard to put all this effort into something like that and then just not be able to have it at all,” Bollinger stated.

Bollinger said she is excited for the return of the parade, stating, “Here we are, two years later ready to get back on the road.”

The forecast for Saturday morning includes some very cold temperatures and the possibility of snow in some elevations. Despite that, the parade will go on.

“A little bit of cold weather is not going to stop this parade,” Bollinger said.

The route is two miles, and winds through downtown Huntsville. Bollinger encourages families to make a day out of it and explore what downtown has to offer. She said lots of local businesses will also be hosting Irish themed events.

Straight to Ale at Campus 805 is holding an all-day event, starting with a Kegs and Eggs brunch. They encourage folks to stop by before or after the parade for drinks and family fun.

Cory Berry, a concierge at the brewery, said they’ve moved all of the activities inside to keep people warm.

“We’re going to be climate controlled for this celebration, everything inside” he told News 19. “So the bands, the music, the food, the drinks, all at a comfort level that doesn’t require three or four coats.”

Bollinger told News 19 that 90 groups are taking part in this year’s parade.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Most roads along the parade route will close to cars at 10:30 a.m. Bollinger says you can find free parking at the garage behind the Hampton Inn on Clinton Avenue.

More parking options as well as the parade route are included in the spectator guide.