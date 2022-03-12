HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Luck of the Irish blessed Huntsville Saturday.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is on as originally planned. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.

The parade will start on Holmes Ave. near the railroad tracks, march north on Monroe, south on Jefferson and Washington Streets, west on Williams Ave, north on Church Street, and west on Clinton, ending at the Downtown post office.

Parade organizers suggest these vantage points for the best view:

East Side Square (east side of the Madison County Courthouse)

St. Mary’s Church (222 Jefferson St N)

Big Spring Park (both sides at Church Street)

The two-mile parade route can be viewed here. Organizers said the parade will last approximately one hour once it arrives.

For those wanting to park downtown, Garage O (Clinton/Washington), Garage M (Church/Clinton), and Garage B (Williams/Church) are free, with Garage D (Clinton/Greene) charing 50 cents/hour. Be sure to get downtown before 10:30 a.m. – Huntsville Police will close the route at that time.

Parade organizers reminded spectators to think safety if roads are bad in their area and dress in layers if they’re coming out to the parade.