Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns and precautions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Irish Society of North Alabama has canceled the 43rd Annual Ellen McAnally Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade amid COVID-19 concerns and precautions.

The parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m, in Downtown Huntsville.

Anya Douglas, president of the Irish Society of North Alabama released the following statement to WHNT News 19:

“After much discussion and deliberation with Irish Society board members, city officials, and our wonderful parade sponsors, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel the Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This is the first time in 43 years that we have had to cancel the parade. We ultimately decided that we could not proceed with an event that could potentially cause unintended risk to any of our family members, attendees, sponsors, volunteers, or the Huntsville community. While we enjoy the parade, as many of you do, we had to put the safety and welfare of the parade community first.”

“At this time, and due to the precautions being advised nationwide, we have no plans to reschedule the parade for 2020. We sincerely apologize for the disappointment we know that this brings to the many of you have come to enjoy the parade, year after year.”

Douglas thanked the sponsors, the City of Huntsville, and the parade community for their understanding and support.