Huntsville Speedway racing to reopen on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Entertainment venues can finally reopen this weekend. Huntsville Speedway will drop the green flag on a night of racing. Hopefully, this will be a sign that a racing schedule can happen with fans taking the lead.

3…2…1…

The gate will finally unlock at Huntsville Speedway.

“Gosh, I tell ya we’re excited,” said Huntsville Speedway Owner Robbie Edger.

Fans have called every week rumbling for the good news.

Ladies and gentlemen!

The track will once again open Saturday night for the racers who have the need for speed. But Edger said time away from the track slowed everything down.

“We have been impacted for two months now, you know. We have no chance of actually making a profit this year,” said Edger.

He’s counting on fans policing their own behavior. Edger said, “with social distancing right now, it’s going to be hard to police our fans as they come into the grand stands to keep everybody six feet apart.”

GO GO GO GO GO!

Either way – there will be plenty of tires burning this weekend.

“The adrenaline rush hits you just as hard as it does in those cars out there,” said Edger.

You’ll just have to experience it at the right moment.

You can help Huntsville Speedway by simply showing up for a fun night of racing. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for any kids under the age of seven.