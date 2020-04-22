Huntsville small business owners say business should reopen when it’s safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to Gov. Kay Ivey during this Tuesday morning news conference, Alabama is walking a line between opening back up for business and staying healthy.

WHNT News 19 talked with several different small businesses around Huntsville who all agreed that businesses need to open, but when it’s safe.

“Everyone is struggling and small businesses are doing the best they can to survive but there’s also a price that comes with opening too soon,” said Meredith Miller. She owns Matrix Gym which closed near the beginning of April when the governor ordered Alabamians to stay at home.

According to the White House, opening a state too soon would be before there is a downward trend of documented COVID-19 cases over a 14 day period, and Alabama’s case count has gone up.

“I’m not surprised that the governor didn’t reopen the state before the stay at home order expires on the 30th,” said Meredith Miller.

Patty Miller, the owner of Bloom Dancewear, says that for now, small businesses should continue doing what they’ve been doing.

“Restaurants are going to do takeout, we are going to keep doing online orders, curbside delivery, and just do what we’ve been doing,” said Patty Miller.

Blevins Bicycle Company has seen an increase in business since the order was issued, and owner Matthew Blevins says he isn’t sure how the state opening back up will effect his business.

“I don’t know if it’s going to slow us down or speed us up or what,” said Blevins. I hope for other small businesses, they’re able to pick up where they left off and continue to save their business without going under.”

The Millers say sometimes in situations like the one now, small businesses have an advantage over bigger ones because they can get creative and improve.

“I think there will be ways that, creative things that we have done throughout the last couple of months that we’ve never done before and I think sometimes, it will improve your business,” said Patty.

“Pulling on their creativity to survive during this time, will make their business stronger in the end,” said Meredith.

Governor Ivey’s stay at home order is still in effect through April 30, 2020.