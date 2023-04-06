MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court records show a Madison County grand jury has indicted a Huntsville man for attempted murder in connection to a 2021 shooting.

30-year-old Adarius Lashun Robinson was arrested on June 12, 2021, after an early morning shooting left three people injured, authorities said.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to the 3400-block of Glen Park Drive around 3:15 that morning for a “domestic-related shooting.”

Two women were taken to the hospital.

A third person, whom HPD believed to be the shooter, also showed up at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Robinson was charged with second-degree domestic violence and reckless endangerment when he was booked into the Madison County Jail. Those charges were later upgraded to attempted murder.

According to the indictment, Robinson is charged with attempted murder, “by shooting and striking [victim] with a handgun.” He was also charged with “shooting a handgun, which created a substantial risk of serious physical injury” involving the second victim.

A pretrial docket hearing is scheduled for June 23, with a jury trial set to begin on June 26 at the Madison County Courthouse under Judge James Smith.