HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season.

Shelters in Huntsville are preparing for an uptick in people looking to get out of the cold.

“When it gets cold we go up about 15 to 20 percent in our population,” says Downtown Rescue Mission President and CEO Keith Overholt.

It is important to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and loved ones from freezing temperatures. People should be aware and bundle up when out in cold conditions or seek indoor shelter.

However, not everyone will have a warm place to stay. The Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville says no worries though, their doors will be open

“We are open 365 days a year and we are at capacity most of the time, but when it gets cold we have to usually put out more mats or get more beds, and that’s what we are preparing for now,” says Overholt.

Overholt says people can show up to the mission any time to get out of the cold

“They need a state-issued ID and they need that because we have moms and kids that are here as well. So we take care of everybody from a baby all the way up to 99 years old. And it doesn’t matter who you are you can come and stay here,” says Overholt.

Overholt says they are used to the influx during this time

“Usually this time of year when the heaters start coming back on and some don’t work we have a warm place for anybody to stay. It doesn’t matter your age, or if you’re a mom with kids, you can come stay with us. We are a safe place to stay and we would love to have people come. We don’t want anyone to be cold. That’s our whole point,” says Overholt.

The Downtown Rescue Mission has a nearly 300-bed capacity, but says they can increase that to meet the community needs on days and nights like the ones approaching.