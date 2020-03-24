Huntsville Schools to launch programming for students to watch at home

Even though schools are closed, Huntsville City Schools is taking the classroom experience to families’ homes in the community.

ETV is partnering with teachers to produce instructional enrichment videos that will be made available for students to watch in their own homes during the school closure.

“We understand these are unique circumstances for both students and families in our district and across the country,” said HCS Superintendent Christie Finley. “HCS PREVAIL will not only provide students with valuable enrichment to complement skills they are learning at school, but these videos will also provide students with a sense of familiarity and a classroom experience while at home.”

The videos will be aired on the district’s over-the-air broadcast on channel 25.5, Comcast cable channel 17 and WOW! cable channel 3.

HCS will also post links to the videos on their website:

New videos will be added as they are made available by the district.

The ETV broadcast schedule can be found here: