Huntsville Schools have sights on possible new administrative building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools has its sights on a possible new administrative building.

The school district recently entered into a purchase agreement for the old Clements Church on McClung Ave.

Huntsville City Schools and the school board are currently housed at the Annie Merts Administrative Building on White St. downtown.

Documents from a special session meeting of the board shows the church’s purchase prise at $2,750,000.

The Huntsville School District says the process isn’t final and they are in talks with the people who own the property.

More details of the possible acquisition might be revealed at Tuesday’s work session meeting.