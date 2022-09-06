HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville elementary school once listed among Alabama’s “failing” schools will receive extra funding from the Alabama Department of Education.

Craig Williams, a spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools said, “Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary is among 15 schools across the state set to receive additional funding as part of a new initiative.”

News 19 reached out to the governor’s office to see just how much funding the school will receive and how it will be used.

“While a multitude of supports are in place which are contributing to growth and academic achievement, this funding will complement these efforts such as tutoring, professional development, and summer learning,” Williams continued.

At one time, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary was listed among the state’s failing schools. It was also listed alongside James Dawson Elementary as one of Huntsville City Schools’ two schools where more than half of its students are not reading at their grade level.

According to the school’s website, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary was established in 1967. There are currently 482 students at the school, as of Tuesday, September 6, 2022.