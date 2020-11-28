Huntsville Salvation Army asking for volunteers to man red kettles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s officially the season of giving, and that means you’ll be seeing red kettles throughout the Tennessee Valley, because the salvation army’s red kettle kick off was Friday, November 27.

The Salvation Army’s red kettles are placed out during the holiday season to raise money and help families in need.

Captain Chris Bryant says these kettles normally bring in about $150,000 to Madison County.

This year, he’s estimating the kettles might bring in $40,000, and with the pandemic, not only are their service numbers increasing – so the need for kettles is greater than ever – but they can’t find volunteers to ring the bells and watch over their kettles.

Bryant went on to say each kettle can raise more than $500 each day, so in addition to doing a few red kettles in-person, they’re going virtual with a goal of $100,000 to offset what they can’t get locally.

All programs are locally supported, so these funds will keep Madison County’s Salvation Army up and running.

If you want to volunteer, you can reach out to Huntsville’s Salvation Army. They’re taking volunteers until Dec. 31.