HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s 2022 municipal elections included two races that are headed to runoffs. One is for City Council District 2 and the other is for District 3 on the Board of Education.

Neither race includes an incumbent.

District 2 Councilmember Frances Akridge did not seek re-election and Huntsville Board of Education District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell finished third in her race, missing the runoff.

The elections were held on August 23, but turnout was not very high. Turnout was 11.5%, basically just over 11,000 voters. To put that in perspective, the total number of people who voted in three Huntsville school board races and two city council races wouldn’t quite fill Milton Frank Stadium on a Friday night.

In 2018, District 2 had 4,847 voters while this year saw 5,033. This year was slightly higher, but the District 2 population is 43,197 after last year’s redistricting, Huntsville’s overall population is up 35,000 since the last redistricting – which signals a sharply lower turnout last week.

The District 4 race, won by incumbent Bill Kling, saw more votes cast than four years ago. In 2018, 2,024 votes were cast while 2,903 votes were cast in 2022. The District 4 population is 43,166. So in terms of representation, counting every resident in the district, that turnout means 6.7% of that district decided who their next councilmember would be.

Taking a look at the council race and runoff, David Little won the most votes in the District 2 race with 43% to Bill Yell’s 23.7%.

Little has also raised the most money in that race with $11,400 cash on hand after spending more than $16,000 last week on advertising. Yell reported $3,571 cash on hand.

In the race for District 3 on the Board of Education, Andrea Alvarez reported $2,960 cash on hand compared to Angela McClure with $280. Alvarez spent $1,790 last week while McClure reported no spending.

The runoff elections is slated to be held on Tuesday, September 20.