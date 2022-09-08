HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Runners across the country are planning to run in honor of Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and found dead in Memphis last week, and one Huntsville group is joining the movement.

Fleet Feet, Huntsville Track Club and RunningLane have banded together to form “Run For Eliza,” set for Friday, September 9. Runners are encouraged to arrive at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville at 4:30 a.m.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher and mother of two, was forced into a van around the halfway point of her 10-mile run on the University of Memphis campus, authorities say. Her body was found three days later behind an abandoned house in South Memphis.

Several members of the Memphis running community say their run to honor Fletcher’s life is also in response to negative comments brought up on social media about the hour she was running and the clothes she was wearing.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the event, which organizers say has been set up for runners in the Tennessee Valley to be able to honor Fletcher’s life and finish her run.

