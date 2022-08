The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is advising people that a road in Huntsville will be closed on Monday, August 29.

According to an MCSO Facebook post, Fiber Street off of Wheeler Avenue will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for routine maintenance and repairs.

Due to the closure, the Madison County Pistol Permit Office will be closed. They will reopen for normal business at 12:30 p.m.