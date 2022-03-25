HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Power Brand Hospitality Group will be hosting a fundraiser to support Ukraine in Huntsville on Monday, March 28.
Several restaurants in the area will be participating in this fundraiser. The restaurants that are participating are as follows:
- Melt
- 201 Jefferson St N Suite I Huntsville, AL 35801
- Open 11:00am until 9:00pm
- Schlotzsky’s
- 11120 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35803
- 4319 University Dr Huntsville, AL 35816
- Both open 10:30am until 9:00pm
- Super Chix
- 2319 Memorial Parkway SW Suite 100 Huntsville, AL 35801
- Open 10:30am until 9:00pm
- Urban Cookhouse
- 325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
- Open 10:30am until 8:00pm
- Nothing but Noodles
- 4800 Whitesburg Drive Huntsville, AL 35802
- 6125 University Drive Huntsville, AL 35806
- Both open 10:30am until 9:00pm
- Phil Sandoval’s
- 6125 University Drive Huntsville, AL 35806
- Open 10:45am until 9:00pm
Lauren Cox, the Marketing Director at Power Brand Hospitality Group, stated that 20% of sales from all stores will be donated to support Ukraine. The sales can be from dine in, carry out or curbside purchases.