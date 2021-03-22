Huntsville restaurants need more applicants to meet growing demand for business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Have you been noticing more “Help Wanted” signs outside of businesses than you used to? Well, you’re not the only one.

As more people begin to get vaccinated, some businesses are starting to bounce back, but their employees, not so much.

“The last 9 months, its been hard to try and get anybody to even try to get in for an application. Then you try to call and they don’t even show up,” Gibson’s BBQ co-owner Paula Mabry said.

Mabry said they’re getting half the applicants they did pre-pandemic. They’ve had these signs out front for about 3 months, but before the pandemic, they would not have lasted more than a few days.

“There would’ve been 5 people a day putting in applications,” Mabry said.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Labor said they’re getting reports all over the state from employers saying they can’t fill positions, especially in the hospitality industry.

“There is no way to verify that the worker shortage is directly related to any increased unemployment payments or stimulus packages,” Public Information Officer Kelly Betts said. “One big reason cited for not returning to work for is lack of daycare and in-person school.”

Johnson Partners, Inc. owns McDonald’s franchises throughout North Alabama.

Johnson Partners, Inc. Owner and President, Steve Johnson, said they’re noticing applicants are looking for different things than they were pre-pandemic, especially now as they enter their spring hiring push and look to hire 200 people. He said other franchise owners are also hoping to fill positions.

“They’re looking for more flexibility, they’re also looking for more benefits than ever, good pay, being able to get enough hours, not just at the starting rate but will they get the hours that they need to pay the bills?” he said.

He said last year, McDonald’s began offering more options to recruit valuable and long-term team members that speak to some of these new desires. He said those have only become more important as applicants grow more picky.

Johnson and Mabry both said they value and are grateful for their employees, but it’s going to get tougher as business continues to rise.

“We need a lot more employees right now just to meet the demand we see coming in the next couple months,” Johnson said.

“Definitely business has started picking back up again, and in order to take care of our customers, it would be helpful to have a few more employees,” Mabry echoed.