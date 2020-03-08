Huntsville restaurants, bars taking extra precautions in the face of flu & COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - As the flu runs rampant and concerns surrounding COVID-19 grow, restaurants are trying to stay ahead of any potential breakout.

Stephanie Kennedy-Mell owns Purveyor Huntsville and several other establishments like Church Street Wine Shoppe, Mazzara's Italian Kitchen and Pourhouse Huntsville. The staff at all of the locations have received extra training over the last few weeks.

The training has centered around taking extra sanitary precautions while also implementing temporary measures to flight flu and COVID-19.

"We are just stepping it up. We know this is coming. We are watching the news just like everyone else. We want to make sure our customers feel comfortable walking in our doors and eating here everyday," said Kennedy-Mell.

All of the establishments are using plastic wraps over computer screens that are cleaned and replaced frequently. Pens that are used for checking out are placed in a plastic bag and then sanitized for a later day.

"On top of that, we are going a little more above and beyond in talking about cell phones. Which our severs never have phones anyway, but now they are going into zip-lock bags," said Kennedy-Mell.

To take it a step further, the glasses on the tables inside Purveyor have plastic cups inside of them to prevent potential spread of saliva as people walk by.

"Hopefully your coughing and sneezing into your arm. But if not you're kind of right near the table, these cups might help."

To-date, Purveyor and Kennedy-Mell's other establishments have not experienced a drop in business due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.