HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau is turning up the heat for this year’s Huntsville Restaurant Week by extending it to a full month celebration.

Huntsville Restaurant Week Coordinator, Pam Williams told News 19 that the request for restaurant week to be extended to a month came from participating eateries a few years ago. While the annual week-long celebration of Huntsville restaurants will be from August 12th to the 21st, local families can enjoy special entrees all month long across Rocket City.

More than 70 restaurants will be featured in this year’s culinary collection – the largest number of participating restaurants in the event’s history.

Options vary between Asian, Caribbean, vegan dishes and, of course, some of your favorite American comfort foods will all be showcased during the week.

Williams said organizing such a unique event helps advertise the diversity that lives in the Rocket City.

“Many people are moving to our area and they’re bringing their native flavors with them,” she said. “So that is one of the things we strive for from year to year is to truly showcase that diversity and the options that we have within our community.”

The feast of events and surprises started Thursday at The Camp, located in MidCity.

A special announcement was made during the introduction that Huntsville Restaurant Week will serve as an official qualifying event for the World Food Championships and will allow one local chef and team the opportunity to compete on one of the largest food stages in the world.