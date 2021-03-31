Huntsville restaurant pleas for respect towards employees after masking backlash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One Huntsville business says it’s been experiencing an increase in mask pushback ever since the governor’s announcement to end Alabama’s mask mandate on April 9th.

“Don’t hate, don’t abuse and don’t be negative,” Fire & Spice co-owner Leandra Poux said.

“We’ve had them make scenes before, we’ve had them just completely leave and say they’re never coming back which really hurts our business so it really puts us in a tough position,” Poux said.

Poux said the pandemic has been tough on small businesses, forcing Fire & Spice to adapt from a sit-down restaurant, to a call-ahead or fast food counter service establishment. They also added QR codes for customers who don’t want to risk ordering from a server face-to-face.

Another part of adapting involved waves of resistance to masking, but when Governor Kay Ivey announced the mask policy would not be extended after April 9th, Poux said the backlash got out of hand.

“We were getting verbal abuse 4 or 5 times per day,” she said. “It’s really belittling to have someone come in and say, ‘I don’t ever want to bring you business because of a view I have.'”

Customer Danielle Wren said she has also experienced pushback at her job when asking people to mask.

“It’s a mandate, we have to do it,” Wren said. “As somebody who works for the public, we don’t make the rules, don’t get mad at us when we ask you to put your mask on.”

Poux said it’s a problem felt across the entire service industry, but she’s glad her business published the experiences on Facebook, and she’s grateful for the loyal customers who offered their support.

“To see people say, ‘hey, look you’re doing a great job, especially when people come verbally abuse you, it meant a lot to us,” she said.

She said they have not decided what they’ll do as far as an updated mask policy for the restaurant after April 9th. She said the safety of customers and staff is their top priority, so they’ll be studying other establishments as well as any CDC updates before they make that final decision.