Huntsville restaurant giving away free, hot meals to those in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Copper Top Bar and Grill owners see a need in the community and are trying to meet it.

It’s the restaurant’s fourth week giving away free hot meals on Saturdays. Yesterday’s menu included pork loin, green beans, corn, rice, and cabbage soup! Copper Top has served over 150 meals in the past three weeks and is looking to feed those who are out of work and struggling financially.

“John and I have been blessed to have a little bit to give back,” said co-owner Donnie Lassey. “So we were throwing darts pretty much and we asked what could we do. So what we did was, decide to give out free food.”

Even though they have had to close during the pandemic and aren’t making money at Copper Top, the owners say they want to take care of the community and give back to their customers.

If you’re interested in grabbing a hot plate, Copper Top is located near the corner of Oakwood Avenue and Meridian Street. Giveaways are on Saturdays.