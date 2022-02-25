HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Main Event, a Texas-based chain of entertainment centers, has opened it’s first location in Alabama. It’s in Huntsville in the Bridge Street shopping center.

Main Event held it’s ribbon cutting and Grand Opening ceremony on Friday with CEO Chris Morris in attendance.

“On a real estate trip, when we spent time in Huntsville, we knew right away that this is a Main Event market,” Morris said. The addition of the Huntsville location brings Main Event to 46 locations in 17 states.

General Manager of the Huntsville location, Justin Hutchins said “we pride ourselves on being a family fun center. So, grandma can come in but you can also bring your newborn and have a great time.”

Main event has bowling, laser tag, and an arcade, as well as a full service bar and restaurant. There are four VIP bowling lanes as well as a private area that can be booked for events.

Main Event Huntsville General Manager, Justin Hutchins cuts the ribbon with CEO and management team alongside him.

The Huntsville community showed their excitement for the Grand Opening. News 19 arrived to Main Event an hour-and-a-half before the opening to find a line of people stretched outside the front.

A Main Event spokesperson told News 19 that the first 200 people to enter the location would get free laser tag for a year.

Huntsville resident, Dustin Gibbs, was one of the first people in line. He said he was super excited to check out everything the center has to offer.

“I love bowling, I love laser tag, so I was really actually excited,” he stated.

People arrived early and lined up outside Main Event, prior to the Grand Opening.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce presented Main Event with it’s official plaque. It also facilitated the ribbon cutting.

Chamber President & CEO Chip Cherry welcomed Main Event and it’s staff to Huntsville, stating, “it’s a blessing to have you here and thank you for having faith in this market.”