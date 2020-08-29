Huntsville residents address Police Citizens Advisory Council regarding June protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council held its second public hearing Friday as part of its investigation into police use of force during June protests.
The council did not speak or respond to community questions. Instead, it allowed speakers five minutes to address them.
A majority of speakers voiced their support for police, while also condemning the actions by police in George Floyd’s death.
Many speakers supporting police were not at the protests in Huntsville, while others shared their experiences from early June.
Upwards of 30 people addressed the 10-member Police Citizens Advisory Council.
The council is working to secure another public feedback forum in September.