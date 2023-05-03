HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Rescue crews were called to action early Wednesday morning when an “older man” fell into a ravine filled with water.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue Chief Mac McFarlen told News 19 that the man had a walker, and wasn’t able to climb out by himself on the ladder sitting on one of the slopes.

The incident happened at Pinhook Creek near Seminole Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Emergency responders were able to throw down a harness, which was then put around the man to pull him out.

Once they had him back on solid ground, he was taken to Huntsville Hospital to get checked out, McFarlen said.