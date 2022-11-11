HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville real estate agent and a pastor are teaming up to host a frozen turkey giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Teré Calloway, a Huntsville real estate agent, will be sponsoring a free frozen turkey giveaway with Pastor Troy Garner. Calloway says the goal is to help affect as many families as possible.

The giveaway will be at The Fellowship of Faith Church located at 3703 North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. beginning at 9:00 a.m., there will be 200 turkeys available on a first come first serve basis.