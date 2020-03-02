Huntsville reenacts 1965 civil rights march in Selma for the anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - During the Civil Rights Movement, hundreds of African Americans marched and risked their lives for the right to vote.

Encyclopedia Britannica reported they were overrun by horses, spat on, and attacked by state troopers. On Sunday, members of the Huntsville community reenacted the Selma to Montgomery march of 1965.

Huntsville will never forget 'Bloody Sunday'

Hundreds of people were reenacting the Selma to Montgomery Edmund Pettus Bridge crossing in Huntsville.

"Lord God - strengthen all those who work to establish equal protection under the law," said Episcopal Church of the Nativity Reverend T. Michael Goldsmith. "Break down the walls that separate us."

That march in 1965 was a blood bath, and Madison resident Helen Oliver remembered a friend asking her to participate in the original march. Oliver was working for the NAACP chapter in Boston, Massachusetts years ago. She's 87 now.

"At the last minute, I became afraid," said Oliver. "I was afraid there might be a situation and those were rabid, turbulent times back then, and I regret to this day that I didn't go."

She'll never forget the fact she didn't march, but now she has the opportunity to follow behind those who were able to walk ahead of her.

"[My friend] went and she'll never forget it," said Oliver.

'Still I Rise'

Two young girls, Sahlom and Charis Long, recited Maya Angelou's empowering poem "Still I Rise."

They said, "You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your lies, you may kill me with your hatefulness, but just like life - I'll rise."

The marchers went from the Pratt Avenue and Washington Street intersection to the Madison County Courthouse.

"Way back during the 19th century," said First Missionary Baptist Church Reverend Julius R. Scruggs, "the 15th Amendment to the Constitution and the Civil Rights Bill of 1875 had given our fore-bearers the right to vote - and vote they did."

The march in Selma led blacks to secure the right to vote.

Never forget what blacks endured in the fight for justice and equality

Huntsville resident and 8-year-old Shawn Byers said, "I'm just excited to be here."

But still - "We can never forget those who have suffered and went through such a vicious attack," said Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. member Cedric Coleman.

The Rocket City continues to remember the march 55 years later.

Sahlom and Charis Long continued reciting Maya Angelou's poem saying, "You may trod me in the very dirt - but still, like dust, I'll rise... I am the hope and the dream of the slave."

Cast your vote on Super Tuesday

Alabama's primary election is Tuesday, March 3. This is your opportunity to exercise your right to vote and elect your future leaders. Many people shed blood to see African Americans march to the voting booths - in peace.

The march was hosted by many community groups and leaders, including Alabama State Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, State Representative Laura Hall, and United Women of Color.