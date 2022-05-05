HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is joining nationwide efforts to thank healthcare workers.

May 6th through 12th is National Nurses Week, and May 8th through 14th is National Hospital Week.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle proclaimed Huntsville’s participation in the appreciation weeks with a ceremony on Thursday.

Mayor Battle presented Crestwood Medical Center CEO, Dr. Pam Hudson, and Huntsville Hospital CEO, Jeff Samz with plaques printed with the proclamation.

In a statement, Mayor Battle said, “As we look back on all that we’ve been through in these two plus years with the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s never been a better time to pause and recognize our nurses and hospital teams for their care, their dedication and their passion for patients.”

Crestwood Medical Center CEO, Dr. Pam Hudson spoke about the hard work hospital workers carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic. She touched on how because of safety precautions, the work that was done was largely unseen by the public.

“Much of the triumph and tragedy, and unfortunately in healthcare there’s goodly portions of both, were carried out where the public eye was not,” said Dr. Hudson. “It was in that environment where our physicians, our nurses, our healthcare workers, technicians and all the support workers used their science and their training, and most of all used their passion to care for our community,” she said.

Huntsville Hospital CEO, Jeff Samz, also expressed his gratitude. He said, “We are incredibly grateful to the entire healthcare community, not just the folks in our hospitals, but the doctors, and folks in physicians’ offices.” He continued, “The EMS responders, everyone that has dedicated themselves the last two years responding to the pandemic.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to them, and their dedication and excellence,” Samz said.