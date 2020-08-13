Huntsville receives grant for new transportation hub

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The city of Huntsville is getting a 12.5 million dollar grant from the Federal Transportation Administration to put towards building a new transportation hub.

The project will cost 15.7 million dollars total, with construction planned in 2021 after the road project on Church Street is completed.

The station will be built where the Sherman Concrete Plant used to be.

The city says the transit center will be a major upgrade capable of sustaining more bus routes while accommodating taxi’s, Greyhound buses, as well as Uber and Lyft.