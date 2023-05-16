HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For a third year in a row, Huntsville has been named among the top 3 best places to live in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report analyzes 150 of the most populous metros in the country. According to the website, to make it on the list, cities have to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life.

Huntsville placed second out of 150 metros. Green Bay, Wisconsin was no.1, and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina was no. 3. In 2022, Huntsville rose to no. 1 from its previous third position due to the City’s strong housing affordability and high quality of life.

Mayor Tommy Battle said, “We have always known that Huntsville is a great place to live, work, and play. It is an honor to receive this recognition and to share our city’s story with the rest of the country.”

The Rocket City has maintained a steady incline to many top-tier placements, including:

#1 in Best Places to Live in Alabama

#4 in Cheapest Places to Live

#14 in Fastest-Growing Places

#51 in Best Places to Retire

“Huntsville is proud to once again join this impressive listing of dynamic cities,” Mayor Battle said. “Whether we’re #2, #1 or #15, we’ll continue our focus on sustainable growth and maintaining the exceptional quality of life that our residents deserve.”

U.S. News & World Report mentioned Huntsville is a fast-growing city, surpassing Birmingham as the most populous city in the state, and is home to space, high-tech and defense sectors that bring in people from around the country and the world.

Huntsville is also one of the more diverse communities out of the similarly sized metro areas in the Deep South, according to the report.