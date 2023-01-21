HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The loss of two young boys in an apparent murder-suicide has hit the Huntsville racing community hard.

It all started back on Wednesday when deputies found 43-year-old Jennifer LePore dead at her home in Madison County. Her husband, Jamie, and two sons, 11-year-old Sean and 9-year-old Jesse were nowhere to be seen.

Forty-six-year-old Jaimie Lepore had taken the two boys to a family friend’s home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Murfreesboro deputies were dispatched to the home on Thursday.

Outside, they heard gunshots and upon entry, the deputies found all three dead, after Jamie allegedly shot himself and his children.

Following the tragic loss of both Sean and Jesse, the Huntsville and Tennessee communities are grieving.

News 19 was informed that Sean and Jesse loved racing and cars and raced in the Huntsville Quarter Midget Association (HQMA).

The HQMA released a statement on their Facebook page on Friday saying:

“The news Huntsville QMA received yesterday has devastated and forever changed our racing families. It is with the deepest sympathy that we share the passing of one of our own mother, brother and driver. Learning of a sudden death is never easy. However, this horrific event is truly unimaginable. We would like to send our condolences to the LePore family, and the club’s families and drivers who have been impacted. We will come together as racing families always do and support those who need it the most. We will continue to honor Jennifer, Sean, and Jesse as we race with them in our hearts.” Huntsville Quarter Midget Association

Jesse participated in BMX racing where he won several races.

Sean, on the other hand, raced quarter midget and bandolero race cars.

The two boys competed in Huntsville and in races in Middle Tennessee.

Vice President and HQMA board member Jamie Hudson shared a statement with News 19 on the loss of Sean and Jesse.

“On behalf of the HQMA racing family, we’d like to extend our sincerest condolences to the Lepore family,” Hudson said. “Sean Lepore was an extremely competitive racer, but yet one of the most compassionate and well-behaved young drivers at the club. His smile was bright and infectious, and he was always willing to help out around the track and help the newer drivers learn the ropes.”

He said that Sean was a driver who drove fair and whose competitiveness often brought him to victory lane.

“He made his brother and mother, and all of us, extremely proud,” Hudson said. “The HQMA family will continue to grieve he and his brother and mother’s earthly passing. We know he’s leading the pack at a track somewhere in heaven. HQMA plans on remembering and solidifying the legacy of Sean, his brother, and mother sometime in the coming months. We encourage you to hug your love ones a little tighter and remember to race your hardest in this life, Just like Sean did. ”

Jennifer LePore is survived by two daughters, Christina and Ashley Gualtieri.

They have started a Go Fund Me to assist with funeral expenses and other additional costs following this tragedy.