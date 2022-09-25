HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – When the sun sank on Sunday evening, the Jewish holiday of Rash Hashanah began. The holiday serves as the Jewish New Year and is a time to reflect on the previous year.

Rosh Hashanah originated more than a thousand years ago. It marks the start of 10 days of introspection that will end with Yom Kippur on Oct. 5. The eve of the holiday is usually celebrated with a family dinner, and on Monday, many Jews will participate in a Tashlikh ceremony.

“We recite a liturgy of literally casting our sins into the spring, into the running water,” said Temple B’nai Sholom Rabbi Scott Colbert. The Temple B’nai Sholom began services at 8:00 Sunday evening, and they will continue through Monday.

“On Rosh Hashanah morning, I am talking about how we live in a chaotic world and people can come here and find some peace and some strength to move this community forward hopefully,” Colbert said.

Colbert said the doors of his synagogue are open to the community, and he encourages people to come by. The Temple B’nai Sholom in Huntsville is the oldest synagogue in Alabama in continuous use.

If you are interested in learning more about the historic congregation, the artifacts housed in the synagogue, or the Jewish faith, the synagogue is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.