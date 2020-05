HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fixed bus route and paratransit services will resume regular schedules beginning May 11.

Services will operate Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In an effort to protect the public from COVID-19, Shuttle patrons will be asked to distance while riding the bus. Huntsville Transit will also provide masks for the riding public that do not already have a face cover.​