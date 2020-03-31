Huntsville Public Transit adjusts bus service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Public Transit announced shuttle buses will no longer run on Saturday.

Beginning Wednesday, April 1, shuttle bus service will operate Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“These changes will allow us to reallocate resources to comply with the State Health Department Order and still provide reliable, on-time transportation services for our citizens,” said Tommy Brown, Director of Parking and Public Transit. “When the COVID-19 emergency is over service will resume the normal operating schedules.”

Handiride services will continue to operate from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This allows Handiride to continue providing grocery shopping, medical and dialysis transportation for its clients.

If you have questions about the changes, use the Route Shout app for shuttle bus schedules and the Amble app for Handiride service, or call the Public Transit office at 256-427-6811.